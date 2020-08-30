Zweifel, Charles "Charlie" Arthur

died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on August 25. He was 75.

Charlie was the loving husband of Brenda (Wentzville) for 51 years; father to Clint (Janice Smith) of Saint Louis and Chris of St. Charles and grandfather to Selma, Ellie, Alani and Alexia, and brother to Betty Eberley (Russell) of Lorena, Texas. His parents, Charlie and Ruth Zweifel, and birth mother Elvira Zweifel, predeceased him. He was a loyal friend to many, maintaining friendships that lasted for decades.

Charlie was a member of the Carpenters District Council of St. Louis for 53 years and took tremendous pride in his work, expertise and union membership. He retired in 2007 with one of his last projects working on Busch Stadium, completing the suites before opening in 2006. He had a tool collection that spanned generations and enjoyed talking about a career that gave him an opportunity to be outside and play a role in building and shaping Saint Louis. Charlie kept a journal that detailed his last 20 years of work, touching his job sites, experiences and people he met.

Charlie's strongest passion was his family where he applied his builder instincts. He coached baseball and basketball for Clint and Chris and seldom missed a game for any of his grandchildren. He enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren through a short texting style that was unique to him and the product of a flip-phone in a smartphone age. All four of the girls were his "favorites".

He also loved cars (proud owner of a 55 Chevy that saw more than one parade), reading the newspaper, discussing current events, collecting books about St. Louis history and getting Murphy to relax, the family's schnauzer.

Services: Due to COVID, a private burial will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery in North St. Louis, where he will be laid to rest with a bumper sticker-covered toolbox that was part of his day for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Joe Biden for President.