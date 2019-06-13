Brandes, Charles Charles John Brandes, Kimberling City, MO was born August 25, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Letitia (Seymour) Brandes and departed this life on June 10, 2019 at the age of 71. Charles had lived in the area for ten years, moving here from St. Louis, MO. He retired from Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis as a beer brewer. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in DeSoto, MO; member of the Elks and American Legion of Kimberling City, MO. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and earning a Purple Heart while serving. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Elaine Brandes; and one sister, Charlene Rasch. Survivors include: his wife, Hollie Brandes of Kimberling City, MO; four children; three stepchildren; seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services: Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 2:00-4:00 p.m. with an Elks Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO. Local arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO. Kutis Funeral Home will handle arrangements in St. Louis where a visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel, St. Louis, MO from 10:30 a.m.12:30 p.m. with the service following at 12:30 p.m., with Jim Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service in Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019