Allen, Charles C., Jr.

died peacefully in his sleep at his Ladue residence during the night of December 20, 2019. He had turned 96 years old the previous month.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Mary Jane Thomson) Allen and his sister, Mary Jane Allen Weissenberger. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Hayward) Allen of 65 years, his son, Charles Allen (Lisa Schlesinger) of St. Louis, three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and their families.

Charlie was a life-long resident of St. Louis and devoted citizen. He graduated from St. Louis Country Day School in 1941. He interrupted his studies at Princeton University to serve in the US Army field artillery, seeing combat in the Philippine Islands before joining the US occupation force in Japan. He returned to Princeton after the war and graduated in 1947 Magna Cum Laude. In 1950, he received his law degree from Washington University and embarked on a distinguished legal career in which he served businesses and individuals. He joined Lewis & Rice in 1960, serving as managing partner from 1970-1975. Although retired from active practice in 1994, he continued to go to his office twice a week to pursue personal and pro-bono interests.

A balanced temperament and a commitment to listening guided Charlie in all areas of his life. He prejudged no person or situation. He served on numerous civic and charitable boards. In the field of education such service included President of the St. Louis Higher Education Center, Trustee of Princeton University and President of the Board of St. Louis Country Day School (now MICDS). His religious affiliations led him to serve as Director of St Luke's Hospital, Director of Seabury Western Seminary, Treasurer of the Episcopal Archdiocese of Missouri, President of the Board of Grace Hill House and as Senior Warden on the vestry of the Church of St. Michael and St. George. He also served as a Director of the Mallinckrodt Foundation, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and The Charless Home.

Despite a host of commitments, he remained an unrivaled fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He could speak at length about the performance of anyone who ever donned a Redbird uniform.

Services: A memorial service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd., at Ellenwood Ave., Clayton on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. Private family interment. Contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood of St Louis (4251 Forest Park Blvd., Ste. 100, St. Louis, MO 63108-2810 or www.weareplannedparenthood.org), MICDS (www.micds.org/support) and Princeton University (www.giving.princeton.edu).

