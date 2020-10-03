Cauttrell, Charles C. 'Chris'

Charles C. (Chris) Cauttrell, III, 80, of Kiawah Island, SC, beloved husband of Susan (Seaborn) Cauttrell for 57-1/2 years and devoted father to Carolyn Christian Cauttrell, also of Kiawah Island, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born on May 31, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky, Chris was a son of the late Charles Christian Cauttrell, Jr. and Ruth (Hays) Cauttrell.

Chris graduated from Baylor Military Academy, Chattanooga, TN, 1958; Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, 1962 with a Bachelors of Civil Engineering; and the University of Pittsburgh with his MBA, 1967. He completed Officer Candidate School, Newport, RI, 1962 and was assigned to the USS Betelgeuse, Charleston, SC and the USS Arcturus, Norfolk, VA, as a Navigator and weapons supply officer. He was proud to serve his country in the US Navy and Navy Reserve. He began his professional career with Jones & Laughlin Steel, Pittsburgh, PA. and retired from Cauttrell Enterprises, Inc., St. Louis, MO , 2011 after which he moved to Kiawah Island, SC.

Services: A private family memorial service will be planned for a later date, Kiawah, SC followed by interment in Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/donate or to the Church of Our Saviour, 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, South Carolina 29455 or www.oursavioursc.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.