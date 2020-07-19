1/
Fr. Charles C. Deister
Deister, Fr. Charles C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday July 13, 2020.

Beloved son of the late Charles and Gertrude Deister; loving brother of Jack (the late Carlene) Deister; dear brother-in-law of Roberta Deister; dear uncle of Laura (Bob) Nagy, Beth (Mike) Tracy and John (Laura) Deister; dear great-uncle of Olivia and Michelle Nagy, Alex and Andrew Tracy, Kaitlyn (David) Zdvorak, Madelyn, Grace and Mary Kathryn Deister; adoring great-great-uncle of John Zdvorak; cherished best friend of Anne Clarke; our dearest cousin and friend to many.

Father was a devoted priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis for 57 years. He loved being a priest and serving the people of God.

Special thanks and gratitude to Doctor Edward Heidbrier for his outstanding care, devotion and compassion to Father during his illness.

Gratitude to Mother of Good Counsel Home for providing comfort, care and spiritual needs during the last four weeks of his life.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, July 21, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Lyke House Catholic Center at AAC, 809 Beckwith St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314, appreciated. Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral
09:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
JUL
21
Service
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
JUL
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
