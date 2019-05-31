O'Neal, Charles D. passed away May 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; eldest daughter and husband, Kelly and Joseph, daughter and husband, Terry and Hayden; son and wife, Chuck and Sukeshi; grandchildren, Anika and Atalanti, Dunham and Bryce, Isabella and Charlie, and; his most precious dog, Rojo. Services: Graveside Services will be held at Valhalla Cemetery, 7600 St Charles Rock Road, St Louis, MO 63133 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org) www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 31, 2019