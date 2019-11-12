Wylie, Charles

Funeral services for Charles Dewitt Wylie, 94, of Webster Groves, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

Charles is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ada Ella Wylie, of Webster Groves; daughters and sons-in-law, Winifred and Peter Laucis, of Sunset Hills, Pamela and Jon Petri, of High Ridge and Kimberly and Raymond Stockglausner, of Fenton and five grandchildren and spouses, Zachary and Lindsay Laucis, of Chicago, Nicholas and Anna Laucis, of Detroit, Michigan, Maxwell and Ciara Petri, of St. Peters, Victoria and Ben Haltenhof, of Creve Coeur and Alexis Stockglausner, of Fenton.

Mr. Wylie passed away Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at St. Andrews at Francis Place in Eureka, Missouri.