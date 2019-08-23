|
Donovan, Jr., Charles E.
passed away peacefully at his home in Ladue, MO on August 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 49 years of Barbara Donovan. Mr. Donovan was born on September 1, 1933 in Swampscott, MA to the late Dr. and Mrs. Charles E. Donovan. He was very proud of his Boston Irish heritage and never lost his thick Boston accent. Charlie graduated from Worcester Academy and Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. He loved playing tennis throughout his life, as a junior in New England Championships, for Georgetown University, as a Charter member of the Creve Coeur Racquet Club and at Triple A Tennis in Forest Park. He was infamous for his drop shots. When he wasn't winning tennis matches, he enjoyed playing Bridge with friends and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and was loved by many.
Dear Father of Charles, Patricia, Michael (Mary Noel), Jeffrey Grace (Lisa) Nancy Eberle (Christopher) and Kathleen Grace; Dear Papa to Asher, Gracey and Hayley Hirsch, Meghan, Michael and Molly Donovan, Laura Eberle, Tyler Bartz, and Jonathan Grace; Dear brother of Judy Delano (Francis). Wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Mary Wynne Mullen Donovan, his sister Grace McCarthy and his brother David Donovan.
Services: His life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 Brentwood Boulevard (the corner of Brentwood and Manchester). Visitation at the church begins at 3:30 p.m. Interment Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Triple A Youth Foundation, 5163 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110 or The Gateway Region YMCA, Att: Philanthropy Department, 326 S. 21st St., 4th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019