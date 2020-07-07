1/
Charles E. Gitto Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gitto, Charles E., Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of the late Anna "Annie" Gitto (nee Russo); dear father of Charles E. (Paula) Gitto, Jr., John L. (Mary Kay) Gitto, Sr., Karen M. (Jim) Gitto-Vangel and the late George Nunzio Gitto; loving grandfather of Amy (Dr. Charles) Dharmani, Charles E. Gitto III, Anna "Annie" Gitto, David (Jessica) Gitto, Carla Gitto, Louis Vangel II, John Gitto Jr., Francesca Vangel (fiance Patrick Maroon), Suzanne Gitto, Anthony (Kate) Gitto and Lillian Gitto; special great-grandfather of 8; dear brother of Salvator P. Gitto, the late Mary Gitto and the late George Anthony Gitto; our uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, July 9th, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Please visit

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more details. Masks and social distancing required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved