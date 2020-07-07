Gitto, Charles E., Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of the late Anna "Annie" Gitto (nee Russo); dear father of Charles E. (Paula) Gitto, Jr., John L. (Mary Kay) Gitto, Sr., Karen M. (Jim) Gitto-Vangel and the late George Nunzio Gitto; loving grandfather of Amy (Dr. Charles) Dharmani, Charles E. Gitto III, Anna "Annie" Gitto, David (Jessica) Gitto, Carla Gitto, Louis Vangel II, John Gitto Jr., Francesca Vangel (fiance Patrick Maroon), Suzanne Gitto, Anthony (Kate) Gitto and Lillian Gitto; special great-grandfather of 8; dear brother of Salvator P. Gitto, the late Mary Gitto and the late George Anthony Gitto; our uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, July 9th, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Please visit

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more details. Masks and social distancing required.