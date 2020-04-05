Kopman, Charles E.

died on April 1, 2020. He was 84. Charles is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 61 years, and his children Daniel (Sheena) Kopman, Nancy (Ned) Rubenstein, and Susan (Jason) Lewis. Charles was a doting grandfather to Lewis, Genevieve, Rosie, David, Sophie, and Jessie, who will cherish memories of Grandpa Charlie's affections.

Charles was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School (1954), Yale University (1958), and the University of Chicago Law School (1961). He practiced law for 60 years, supporting families and businesses. His tireless work ethic, warmth and integrity endeared him to clients. Inspired by his love of nature, and by reading A Sand County Almanac as a young man, Charles was a devoted environmentalist. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Missouri Botanical Garden and as Chair of the Nature Conservancy of Missouri. Charles also took great joy in volunteering with Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring, helping first through third grade students develop reading and language skills. Charles was an avid hiker, particularly in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where he backpacked with his children. He loved the St. Louis Symphony, Dutch and Inuit art, theater trips to Stratford, Ontario, murder mysteries, and Schlafly beer. He was a down-to-earth Midwesterner with an inquisitive mind and a generous soul.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

