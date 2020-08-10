1/
Charles E. Luntz III
1943 - 2020
Luntz, Charles E. III

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Luntz (nee Ahearn); dear father and father-in-law of Tracy (John) Polansky, Michael (Courtney) Luntz and Amy (Dave) Ameling; loving grandfather of Caroline, Annie and Jack Polansky, Morgan, Katie and Ryan Luntz and Samantha Ameling; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and instructor.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Tues., Aug. 11 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366 on Wed., Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family prefers donations in lieu of flowers to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Edward Jones YMCA Scholarship Program.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort.
Sincerely Amy Madalon SLUH Martha
August 9, 2020
Mary and family:
Sorry to hear of the loss of Chuck. We remember the many good times we had together at the bridge table.
Chuck and all of you are in our prayers.
Bob Diekemper
Friend
August 9, 2020
Deepest Sympathy Mary to you and your Family. So sorry for Charles passing I will keep you all in my prayers.Hugs love and prayers sending Sweet Jesus batch over all of you
Mary Peters
Friend
August 9, 2020
I hope the memories of the incredible love you shared will bring you some comfort now and in the days ahead.

With heartfelt condolences. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.

Rebecca Willams (dear friend of Tracy)
Rebecca Williams
Friend
August 9, 2020
Thinking about all of you during this heartbreaking time. I know how much you loved your dad, Tracy. Much love from John and Patty Webster and family.
Patricia Flanagan Webster
Friend
