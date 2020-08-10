Luntz, Charles E. III

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Fri., Aug. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Luntz (nee Ahearn); dear father and father-in-law of Tracy (John) Polansky, Michael (Courtney) Luntz and Amy (Dave) Ameling; loving grandfather of Caroline, Annie and Jack Polansky, Morgan, Katie and Ryan Luntz and Samantha Ameling; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and instructor.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Tues., Aug. 11 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366 on Wed., Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family prefers donations in lieu of flowers to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Edward Jones YMCA Scholarship Program.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com