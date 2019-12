Schriefer, Charles E. 'Chuck'

67, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Dear brother of William Schriefer & dear brother-in-law of Rosemary Schriefer. Many nieces, nephews & friends.

He was a former Globe-Democrat newspaper carrier. He most recently worked at Aschinger Electric.

Services: Visitation Monday (12/30) from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday (12/31) at 10 a.m, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116) Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Children's Hospital.