Charles Eugene Latham
Latham, Charles Eugene "Gene"

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet Ann Latham (nee Carey). Dear father of Gregory (Nancy) Latham, Nancy Latham and Jackie (Steve) Hoener. Loving grandfather of Valerie (Michael) Tosto, Amanda (Vincent) Camarillo, Eva, Maria, Alexander and Vincent Latham, Kevin (Stephanie), Scott (Antonia), Erin and the late Kurt Hoener. Great-grandfather of Manuel and Morgan Camarillo. Uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Maymie Latham (nee White) and his brother, William Latham, Jr.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Gianna Catholic Church, 450 East Hwy N., Wentzville, MO 63385, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gianna Catholic Church Debt Fund or Masses. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
