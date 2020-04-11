Stubbs, Charles Eugene

Charles "Chuck" Stubbs passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was married to Patricia (Shankster) Stubbs for 65 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Glenn and Naomi, his brothers, Donald and Gerald and his sister Gretchen (Charles) VanHoof. Pat and Chuck had 3 children, Cathy (Casey) Geisz, Dennis (Roxane) and Kevin (Jill), 6 grandchildren and 9 - soon to be 10 - great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Chuck was an avid sports fan, big supporter of BackStoppers and the public library. He worked in education for over 36 years and after retirement worked for FEMA for 20 years. He will be greatly missed at golf courses and brunches around the area.

Services: Celebration of life at a later date. Further arrangements through St Louis Cremation and Wilson's Funeral Home, Kahoka, MO.