Gierse, Charles F.

of Saint Charles, MO, originally of Farmington, MO, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Melba Gierse; his children, Charles (Donna) Gierse, Jr. and James (Jo) Gierse; his five grandchildren; and his eight great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation to be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson, Missouri, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to Lutheran Senior Services or to Zion Lutheran Church of Ferguson. Visit Baue.com