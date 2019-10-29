|
|
Janku, Charles F.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Genevieve B. Janku (nee Weidinger) for over 66 years; loving father of Robert Janku and Patricia (Keith) Norton; adoring grandfather of Andrew Norton and David (Victoria) Norton and Anthony and Tristen; dear brother of the late Frank (Margie) and William Janku. Survived by many caring nieces and nephews.
Charles was an accountant with the U.S. General Accounting Office and was an auditor for the NASA Mercury Project at McDonald Douglas. He was very proud of his auditing and writing reports that were reviewed by members of U.S. Congress.
Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (2 Seton Ct., St. Charles, MO 63303) on Wed., Oct. 30, from 9a.m. until Mass time at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's hospital appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019