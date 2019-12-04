Charles F. Koetting

Koetting, Charles F.

Died December 1, 2019 at age 81.

Devoted husband of 56 years to Mary Koetting (nee Matson), son of the late Paul and Gert Koetting, brother of Joan Deeds, (Roy), dear father of Laura (Charlie) Hodges, Peggy (Dickson) Dunsworth, Paul (Anne) Koetting, Nick Koetting, Dom (Nichole) Koetting. Grandfather of Lauren (Matt) Patterson, Bre (Elliott) Wisnasky, Alyssa (Ryan) McClellan, Ryan Hodges, Mollie Koetting, Peter Koetting, Macy Richardson, Gage Koetting and Cole Koetting. Dear uncle, brother-in-law, Godfather, friend and mentor to many. He was a food broker for 52 years.

Services: Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 4353 Butler Hill Road. Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9:30-11:30 Visitation, 11:30 Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Charlie Koetting may be made: Preborn.org, Campcirclestar.com, Metro Vision Ministries-1692 Carman Rd, Manchester, 63021
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
