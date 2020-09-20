1/
Charles G. Mack
Mack, Charles G.

Passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 72 years of Eileen Mack (nee Schmieder); loving father of Charles (Marg) Mack, Kathy Gregory and Diane (the late Howard) Erlanger; dear grandfather of Marty, Jodi, Corey, Bryan, Kurt and Marc; dear great-grandfather of 8; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Thank you Dad for your service in World War II and Korea. Once a Marine, always a Marine.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, September 22 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
