Maguire Jr., Charles G.

72, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine Maguire (nee Cimaglia) for 37 years; loving step-father of Donna (Scott Ream) Marschner, Debi (Joe) Schieszer, Deanna (the late Bishop Timothy) Dugas, and the late Dena Moyer; cherished grandfather of 5; treasured great- grandfather of 4; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Dardenne, 7701 Hwy N, (Dardenne Prairie) with Funeral Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Immaculate Conception Dardenne or the Chapel Fund for St. Anthony of Padua in The Woodlands, TX. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com