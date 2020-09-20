1/
Charles G. Maguire Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maguire Jr., Charles G.

72, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine Maguire (nee Cimaglia) for 37 years; loving step-father of Donna (Scott Ream) Marschner, Debi (Joe) Schieszer, Deanna (the late Bishop Timothy) Dugas, and the late Dena Moyer; cherished grandfather of 5; treasured great- grandfather of 4; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Dardenne, 7701 Hwy N, (Dardenne Prairie) with Funeral Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Immaculate Conception Dardenne or the Chapel Fund for St. Anthony of Padua in The Woodlands, TX. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved