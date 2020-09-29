1/1
Charles H. Huck
Huck, Charles H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Devoted and caring husband of the late Anna Huck (nee Pikul); our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Charlie was a WWII Army veteran and a retiree of Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 2, 9 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Agnes Home appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
