Charles H. Hupe
Hupe, Charles H.

of St. Ann, was fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church, on August 8, 2020. Born May 5, 1930 to the late Leo and LouAnna Hupe (nee Mispagel). Beloved husband to the late Jacqueline Ann Hupe; father of Stephen (Kathy) Hupe, David Hupe; grandfather of Jennifer (Will) Adams, Matthew (Jacinta) Hupe; great-grandfather of Emily and Kate Adams, Camden and Deacon Hupe; Brother of Elaine Weisner and the late Margaret Cox; brother-in-law of Peter Cox and the late Joe Weisner; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Charles served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1948-1960 working as an Aircraft Mechanic and Crew Chief. Charles was a lineman for Union Electric St. Charles District retiring in 1993.

Services: A Private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with burial to follow. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Masses.

Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
3147391133
