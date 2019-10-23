St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Friendship Village Sunset Hills Chapel
12563 Village Circle Dr.
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Village Sunset Hills Chapel
12563 Village Circle Dr
Charles H. Kirk Jr.

Kirk, Charles H. Jr.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Kirk (nee Holmes); loving father of John (Sheila) Kirk, Sheryl Dollens and Bruce (Debby) Kirk, O.D.; adoring grandfather of 7 and great-grandpa Duck of 4; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Friendship Village Sunset Hills Chapel, 12563 Village Circle Dr., 63127, Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery following services. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.

