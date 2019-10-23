|
Kirk, Charles H. Jr.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Kirk (nee Holmes); loving father of John (Sheila) Kirk, Sheryl Dollens and Bruce (Debby) Kirk, O.D.; adoring grandfather of 7 and great-grandpa Duck of 4; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.
Services: Memorial visitation at Friendship Village Sunset Hills Chapel, 12563 Village Circle Dr., 63127, Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery following services. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019