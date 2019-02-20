|
Lavacki, Charles H. Duke fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Olga Marie Lavacki; dear father of Charles Chuck (Diane) Lavacki; loving grandfather of Melissa (Macon) Moore, Sarah (Dick) Sinquefield, Charles (Megan) Lavacki, Ryan (Heather) Huth and Carrie Alles; cherished great-grandfather of 8; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. Interment is J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Cardinal Glennon Hospital appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019