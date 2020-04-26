Lockyear II, Charles H. "Chuck" April 13, 2020, age 76. Survived by his loving and steadfast partner, Dorothea "Dottie" Jones, children, Charles "Chip" Lockyear, Emily (Rich) Collop, John (Jennifer) Lockyear and four grandchildren. Remembered for his life as a Christian, educator, healthcare administrator, civic volunteer, avid boater and musician. His big personality and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to Chuck's long-time passion, the University City Summer Concert Band: www.ucsummerband.org Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.