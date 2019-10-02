St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
1935 - 2019
Charles H. Luck Obituary

Luck, Charles H.

84, Born on July 22, 1935, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Luck (nee Jones); loving father of Michael (Susan) Luck and Timothy (Leigh) Sheets; cherished grandfather of Tiffany, Brittany, Kelsi, Hunter and Cole (Jeanette) and great-grandfather of Kylie and Selena; dear son of the late Charles H. and Nancy J. (nee Roberts) Luck; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Member of Teamsters Local No. 1187 for 35 years at Anheuser-Busch.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Fri., Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National. Memorials to . Visitation Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
