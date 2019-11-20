St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Brentwood, MO
Charles H. Stecher Obituary

Stecher, Charles H.

75, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna M. Stecher (nee Mercurio) for 54 years; dear father of Kim (Jeremy) Moore and Michelle Stecher; dear cousin, uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Nov. 23, 9:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
