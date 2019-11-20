|
|
Stecher, Charles H.
75, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna M. Stecher (nee Mercurio) for 54 years; dear father of Kim (Jeremy) Moore and Michelle Stecher; dear cousin, uncle and friend.
Services: Funeral Mass Sat., Nov. 23, 9:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Brentwood). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019