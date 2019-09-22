Charles Harvey Heidemann

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Harvey Heidemann.
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Heidemann, Charles Harvey II

of Florissant passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Dear brother of Edwina "Chic" Diller (Dale) and Harvey Craig Heidemann (Marilynn); dear uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. Charles was a member of the Masonic Order Bridgeton Lodge 80, formerly Ferguson Lodge 542 and a member of Local 1 IBEW for 60 years.

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.