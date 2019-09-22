Heidemann, Charles Harvey II

of Florissant passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Dear brother of Edwina "Chic" Diller (Dale) and Harvey Craig Heidemann (Marilynn); dear uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. Charles was a member of the Masonic Order Bridgeton Lodge 80, formerly Ferguson Lodge 542 and a member of Local 1 IBEW for 60 years.

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com