Hollenbeck, Charles Charlie December 29, 1938 - May 15, 2019. Born in Montgomery City, MO and Resided in Decatur, IL, Florissant, MO, O'Fallon, MO, St. Charles Mo, Daytona Beach, FL, Long Beach, NY, and Fort Worth TX. Charlie grew up the son of a railroad man and was advised by him that the future was with the airlines. After high school Charlie attended Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, MO 1957. This was the beginning of a career that lasted 52 years. He spent the first eight years in Decatur, IL as a Station Agent. In 1965 he moved his family to St. Louis, MO and he became a Flight Dispatcher, a position that he maintained until retirement in 2009. The 44 years as a Flight Dispatcher saw him take on several additional roles, Manager of Flight Dispatch for Ozark Airlines, Charter Coordinator for Ozark and TWA. The TWA years took him to New York City, and the American Airline years took him to Dallas, TX. The bulk of this 44 years was spent in St. Louis, with a stint as the Travel Weather Forecaster on KXOK radio. Charlie was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harry and Annette Hollenbeck. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and greatgrandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Kay Hollenbeck (nee Hendricks); his sons Mitchell (Merita) Propp, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Hollenbeck, James (Karen) Hollenbeck, and John (Cheryl) Hollenbeck; his brother, Kenneth Hollenbeck; his grandchildren, Blake, Brent, Megan, Karly, J.C., Natalie, Lauren, Ryan, and Caitlin; and his great-grandchildren, Clair, Colton, Alexander, Josephine Pearl, Blain, Emily, Finnegan, Kinsley, and Hadley. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to ASPCA, Humane Society, Pathways Hospice, or to Parkinson Research Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:30. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
