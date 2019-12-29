Charles J. "Chuck" Foerster

Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63132
(314)-994-3322
Obituary
Foerster, Charles 'Chuck' J.

passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Foerster (nee Paino); loving father of Katie Foerster; dearest son of Adelaide (nee Goellner) and the late Earl Foerster; dear brother of Fran (the late Larry) Walsh; Godfather of Charlie (Juli) Shaw; dear cousin, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

Chuck's family was always his top priority. He was extremely proud of his daughter Katie. We will miss him tremendously.

In Chuck's memory, donations may be made to the . Condolences to www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
