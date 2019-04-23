|
Follen, Charles J. Jack Age 91. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Jack died at home early Holy Saturday morning so he could join his wife, Jane, for Easter in Heaven with the Risen Lord. His Janey has been waiting for him since her sudden death this past Christmas morning. He is the beloved father of Susan (the late Lloyd) Royer and Jerry (Sandy) Follen; loving grandfather of Emily Follen and Keith Royer; dearest brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin, step-grandfather and lifelong friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks and love to his caregivers; Mimi, Dawn and D.J.; and to all those from Season's Hospice and Palliative Care. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, April 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Rescue. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019