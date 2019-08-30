St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucas U.C.C
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas U.C.C
Charles J. Stockhausen Obituary

Stockhausen, Charles J.

Passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Beloved husband of Mary Stockhausen and former spouse of Jacqueline; loving father of Charles (Tina), Mark (Kelly), Dianne (Rich) Wagner, Cheryl (Greg) Rolfe and the late Jimmy Stockhausen; dearest grandfather of Jen (Ben) Toben, Alli and Becca Stockhausen, Natalie and Anika Wagner, Dustin, BayLee, and Jerrid Rolfe, and future great-grandfather to be; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Charley served with the U.S. Marines in WWII and Korea. He was a life long member of St. Lucas U.C.C.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, September 5, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Lucas U.C.C., Friday, September 6, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or FOCUS Marine Foundation.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
