Terzopoulos, Rev. Dr. Konstantine (Charlie Terss)
58, passed Mon., Sept. 9, 2019, suddenly. Beloved husband of Diann Terss; father of Maria (Daniel) Tolan; brother of Vasilika Terss (Mike) Tsichlis; uncle of George Tsichlis; nephew, cousin, friend and priest touched many lives in the US and on the island of Aegina, Greece. Services: The funeral service was held in Greece on Sept. 11, 2019. Brief Memorial Service will be held at St. Nicholas Family Life Center, 12550 S. Forty Dr., Wed., Sept. 18, 5:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to St. Nicholas G/O Church.