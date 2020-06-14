Carlson, Charles John

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Shirley Carlson; loving father of Linda Schaefer, Sandy (Mark) Joseph and Debbie (Robert) Chasen; dearest Grandpa of Michelle, Kristen, Mark (Kristi), Brittany (James), Kenny, Kevin and the late Gregory, Jr.; great-grandfather of Kinsley. Special friend of Donna Evert and Bob Rives and many others.

Services: Private service for immediate family at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.