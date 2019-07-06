Benden, Charles Joseph 88, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1930 to Edward and Benita (Roberts) Benden. Loving father of Rev. Stephen J. Benden, C.Ss.R., Charlene (Keith) Hanselman, Pamela McWilliams, JoAnn (Dan) Starr, Christopher (Julie) Benden, and Mary Therese (Jonathan) Cole. Loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services: Memorial visitation Saturday July 27, 2019 10:0011:00 with Mass and luncheon to follow at St. Alphonsus Rock Liguori Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/charlie-benden
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019