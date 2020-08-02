1/
Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pfountz
1957 - 2020
Pfountz, Charles Joseph "Charlie"

age 62, left this earth to be with his heavenly family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the much-loved husband of Deborah (nee Heitert); father of Angela (Neale) Zimmerly (Goddaughter), Aaron (Kia), Amanda (Travis), Elizabeth LaRose (deceased), Becky (Jon) Larose, Bobby (Alex) Hiler; and loving grandfather of Kalem, Fiona, Brooklyn, Jonas, Skylar, Bob, Trinity, KJ, Oliver and Lenora. Charlie was preceded in death by his father Clyde Joseph and his mother Mary Easter (nee Lewis).

Charlie was a very talented carpenter and engineer that always lived life on his own terms. He will be gravely missed by all.

Services: All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
July 31, 2020
I’m sure I met Charlie years ago as children. The family has scattered and I haven’t been very good at keeping in contact. For that I am sorry. Rest In Peace dear cousin. I’m sure are dearly missed.
Dianne Pfountz/Glynn
Family
July 30, 2020
I will forever miss you.
Charles Pfountz
Spouse
