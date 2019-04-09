St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Joseph "Joe" Thomas Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Joseph "Joe" Thomas Sr. Obituary
Thomas, Charles Joseph Joe Sr. 83, died peacefully in his home, April 4, 2019. Joe is survived by his three children, C. Joseph Joe, Jr. (Peggy), Timothy (Wendy), and Christopher Folkerts. He is also survived by six grandchildren Heather, T.J. (Marissa), Tyler, Meagan, Brendan and Breeze, and six great-grand children Anthony, Haley, Savannah, Nolan, Elias, and Jaxon. An army veteran, Joe joined the Pipefitters Local 562 and retired after 50 + years of service, which included 40+ with Corrigan Co. He enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, and was quick to accept invitations to social gatherings. He remained active until his final illness. Service: Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th at Kutis Funeral Home on Lemay Ferry Rd. from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11th, at 10 a.m., at Queen of All Saints Church on Christopher Dr., with private interment to follow.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now