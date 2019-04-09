|
|
Thomas, Charles Joseph Joe Sr. 83, died peacefully in his home, April 4, 2019. Joe is survived by his three children, C. Joseph Joe, Jr. (Peggy), Timothy (Wendy), and Christopher Folkerts. He is also survived by six grandchildren Heather, T.J. (Marissa), Tyler, Meagan, Brendan and Breeze, and six great-grand children Anthony, Haley, Savannah, Nolan, Elias, and Jaxon. An army veteran, Joe joined the Pipefitters Local 562 and retired after 50 + years of service, which included 40+ with Corrigan Co. He enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, and was quick to accept invitations to social gatherings. He remained active until his final illness. Service: Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th at Kutis Funeral Home on Lemay Ferry Rd. from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11th, at 10 a.m., at Queen of All Saints Church on Christopher Dr., with private interment to follow.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019