St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kenneth Cross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Kenneth Cross Obituary

Cross, Charles Kenneth

Entered in to rest on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Cross (nee Ruschenberg); loving father of Cristine Cross Green (Steve), Kerry Cross Trankler (Charlie), Susan Cross Bridgmon (Gary) and Jennifer Cross Pease (Scott); cherished grandpappy of Dr. Karlee Trankler, Tara Green, Kelsey Trankler Koreshev (Iliya), Laura Green Petot (Zack), Natalie Bridgmon, Jordan Green (fiancee Lauren), Rory Trankler, Christopher Bridgmon, Anthony Pease and Rosalie Pease; great-grandpappy of Alexei Koreshev and Anya Koreshev, and 2 more on the way; dearest brother of Robert (Marilynn) Cross, James (Carole) Cross, Raymond (Kathy) Cross, Teresa Cross (Tom Wanko) and Connie Cross Grimm (Tom); beloved son of the late Orville and Marie Cross; dear uncle, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now