Cross, Charles Kenneth
Entered in to rest on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Cross (nee Ruschenberg); loving father of Cristine Cross Green (Steve), Kerry Cross Trankler (Charlie), Susan Cross Bridgmon (Gary) and Jennifer Cross Pease (Scott); cherished grandpappy of Dr. Karlee Trankler, Tara Green, Kelsey Trankler Koreshev (Iliya), Laura Green Petot (Zack), Natalie Bridgmon, Jordan Green (fiancee Lauren), Rory Trankler, Christopher Bridgmon, Anthony Pease and Rosalie Pease; great-grandpappy of Alexei Koreshev and Anya Koreshev, and 2 more on the way; dearest brother of Robert (Marilynn) Cross, James (Carole) Cross, Raymond (Kathy) Cross, Teresa Cross (Tom Wanko) and Connie Cross Grimm (Tom); beloved son of the late Orville and Marie Cross; dear uncle, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019