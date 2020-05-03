Charles "Chuck" Kruse
1931 - 2020
Kruse, Charles "Chuck" passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on April 30, 1931 to the late Charles and Lorraine. Loving husband of 62 years to Ann (Crean) Kruse, father of Mark (Lynn), Lynne Winkleman (Tom), and Edward (Sandy), grandfather of Beth, Scott, Kate, Connor, Tyler, Clayton, Brooke, and Blake, great-grandfather of five. Also survived by sister Jean Warner (George), and brother the late Donald (Joyce) Kruse. He was an Eagle Scout and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul (OLP). Services: Memorial Mass at our Lady of Providence in Crestwood, and burial will be at Jefferson Barracks, both at a later date. KutisFuneralHomes.com/Affton.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Lady of Providence
Burial
Jefferson Barracks
