Christian, Charles L. of Lake St. Louis, MO, on Thursday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 77 years. Loving husband of Phyllis Christian; dearest father of Rebecca (Cody) Winter; beloved grandfather of Charlie and Adele Winter, Godfather of Jeff McCoy and Danelle Wilson. Mr. Christian was the television director for KTVI- Channel 2 for 43 years. There will be a private Celebration of Life held by the family. Services: There will be a private Celebration of Life held by the family.Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or the in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO. 63385 Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.pitmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019