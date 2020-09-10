Drury, Charles L. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sept. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley J. Drury (nee Luebbers); dear father and father-in-law of Chuck (Bonnie) Drury, Jeannie (Norman) Tanner, Joan Drury, Tim (Cindy) Drury, Janice (Jack) Ruopp, Jennifer (Shellie Evans) Drury and Jackie Pollvogt; loving grandfather of Charles L. (Bridget) Drury III, Thomas Drury, Angie and Tammy Glueck, April (Jeff) Bonham, Casey (Justin) Davidson, Tabitha Tanner, Kayla Drury, Timothy Michael Drury Jr., Brennan, Ethan and Nicholas Drury, Rachel (Tim) Wencewicz, Erica (Travis) Sharp, Megan (David) Schomer, Jacklyn (Zach) Essner, Graham Ruopp, Catherine (Michael) Regna, Dalton and Victoria Pollvogt and the late Katie Tanner; dear brother of Jerry Drury, Vicki Hahn and the late Tom, Jim and Bob Drury, Patricia Schlosser, Mary Jane Jansen and Nancy Pfeiffer; our dear great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Louis, King (Old Cathedral) with burial at St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Kelso, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Tanner Memorial Scholarship Fund, 265 Notre Dame Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or the Rural Parish Clinic Endowment Fund at the Roman Catholic Foundation, 425 N. New Ballas Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63141.

