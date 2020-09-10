1/
Charles L. Drury Sr.
1927 - 2020
Drury, Charles L. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sept. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley J. Drury (nee Luebbers); dear father and father-in-law of Chuck (Bonnie) Drury, Jeannie (Norman) Tanner, Joan Drury, Tim (Cindy) Drury, Janice (Jack) Ruopp, Jennifer (Shellie Evans) Drury and Jackie Pollvogt; loving grandfather of Charles L. (Bridget) Drury III, Thomas Drury, Angie and Tammy Glueck, April (Jeff) Bonham, Casey (Justin) Davidson, Tabitha Tanner, Kayla Drury, Timothy Michael Drury Jr., Brennan, Ethan and Nicholas Drury, Rachel (Tim) Wencewicz, Erica (Travis) Sharp, Megan (David) Schomer, Jacklyn (Zach) Essner, Graham Ruopp, Catherine (Michael) Regna, Dalton and Victoria Pollvogt and the late Katie Tanner; dear brother of Jerry Drury, Vicki Hahn and the late Tom, Jim and Bob Drury, Patricia Schlosser, Mary Jane Jansen and Nancy Pfeiffer; our dear great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family visitation and funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Louis, King (Old Cathedral) with burial at St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Kelso, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Tanner Memorial Scholarship Fund, 265 Notre Dame Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or the Rural Parish Clinic Endowment Fund at the Roman Catholic Foundation, 425 N. New Ballas Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63141.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
Shirley and all the Drury Family accept my sympathy. I was honored to have known and worked with him my years at Notre Dame High School as principal in Cape. His dedication and generosity were a model of leadership for me in the coming years for the future of Catholic education.
God used him to bring so much good to many by his personal caring and deep Christian love. Thank you Charles!
Sister Carol Weber SSND
Sr Carol Weber
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
My sympathy to Charles’ family. He was a man who always made one feel special. I know he will be missed. You are all loved. My prayers are lifted up for all of you as you grieve.
Donna Glueck Kielhofner
Friend
September 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the Drury Family and what a kind and thoughtful man CLD was, Mark/Debbie Hayes
Mark/Debbie Hayes
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Thoughts and many prayers to Shirley and the family and his many, many friends! CLD never met a stranger, that special twinkle in his eye always made you feel special no matter what the circumstance . He will be missed by many but no doubt he is with his lord and Savior . Peace be with the Drury Family as we pray for your strength and courage during this most difficult time.
John and Cathy Dirnberger and family
John and Cathy Dirnberger
Friend
September 9, 2020
Charles Drury’s life was one well-lived in service to
his Lord, his family and his fellow man. I was blessed
and honored to have been hired by Charles (CLD)
and to have worked directly for him for the first few
years of my employment with the Drury organization.
After reading his book I realize many people benefited
from the life lessons he learned from his “Daddy”.
Countless people have been blessed as employees
and hotel guests of Charles and Shirley and their family.
With heartfelt sympathy....
Al Liescheidt
Coworker
September 9, 2020
My father Jack Kohrumel, worked with Charles, he enjoyed knowing and working with Charles.
When my dad was having health issues, Charles took time to call and talk to me.
Sending prayers to the family.
Becki Manley
Friend
September 9, 2020
He was a kind and welcoming man to everyone he met. Your loss is felt shared by many. I pray you’ll always remember the happy times.
DeAnn Welch
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Our prayers to the wonderful Drury Family
Karen/Scott Matthews
Karen/Scott Matthews
Friend
September 9, 2020
A great man who has participated in the lives of so many people. I will always remember the fact that Charles could seal a deal with a handshake. May his faith continue to guide us in our daily lives. On behalf of all the children you have helped God bless you!
Sister Helen Negri
Friend
September 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David and Sheila Clayton
Family
September 9, 2020
CLD was a angel on earth and is flying high now. He always made you feel like part of the Drury team and family. I'm sure he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Drury Family.
Kesley Fortner
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Charles and his wife Shirley touched the lives of so many in our community; family, friends and complete strangers. Their generosity and kindness supported numerous non-profits impacting untold numbers of individuals and families. May the perpetual light of Christ shine brightly upon him.
Joe Bestgen
September 8, 2020
This Man taught me so much about the hospitality industry that I always felt like I had gone to the Best Hospitality University in the country. But more importantly those who had the pleasure of working for Charles learned important life lessons that we will never forget. Charles leaving us for his heavenly home is a sad
day for us but a joyous one for him. I’m sad for his Wife, Sons and Daughters. I always felt like part of their family.
Chester Reed
Friend
September 8, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your Patriarch. I will miss our early Wednesday morning nurse appointments. Mr. Drury also showed so much empathy and care for others. I was always amazed at his strength both physically and mentally.
Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted Mathew 5:4
Prayers for all
Karen Patton RN
Delmar Gardens Homecare
Karen Patton
