Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Fenton, MO
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Goedde
Charles L. Goedde Sr.

Charles L. Goedde Sr. Obituary
Goedde, Charles L. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Goedde (nee Feldt); dear father of Linda Price, Sharon Cox, Barb Goedde, Cathie (Phil) Braasch, Pixie Goedde, Cyndi (Tom) Corcoran, Chuck (Belinda), Jim (Shelly) Goedde and the late Rose Ann and Carl Henry Goedde; dear grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 15; dear brother of the late Frank Goedde; our dear brother in law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Magee Rehabilitation, 1513 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, or Cardinals Care appreciated. Visitation Monday, 2-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
