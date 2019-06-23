|
Goedde, Charles L. Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Goedde (nee Feldt); dear father of Linda Price, Sharon Cox, Barb Goedde, Cathie (Phil) Braasch, Pixie Goedde, Cyndi (Tom) Corcoran, Chuck (Belinda), Jim (Shelly) Goedde and the late Rose Ann and Carl Henry Goedde; dear grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 15; dear brother of the late Frank Goedde; our dear brother in law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Magee Rehabilitation, 1513 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, or Cardinals Care appreciated. Visitation Monday, 2-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019