McGaugh, Charles Leroy, Sr.

St. Louis, Missouri, died on September 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Gail Ann McGaugh (nee Saxelid); dearest father of Judy Ann (Thomas) Weeston, Charles L. Jr. (Linda) McGaugh, and the late Brenda Kay McGaugh; dear grandfather of Jonathan C. Weeston, Angela G. (Mike) Rogers and Blake A. (Olivia) McGaugh; dearest great-grandfather of Olivia Rogers (Tot to Grandpa); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Nora McGaugh, his sister Louise Tucker and brother Floyd McGaugh.

Charles served his country Honorably in the US Navy on the USS McCoy Reynolds (Destroyer Escort) during the Korean war. Upon returning from duty he took a position with Lion Oil, a subsidiary of Monsanto, in El Dorado, Arkansas as a Chemical Technician. Later, he was transferred to Monsanto (Bayer) in Creve Coeur, MO, until his retirement in 1985. Charles also retired from Schnuck's, working part-time for nearly 30 years. Charles had a lifelong interest in cars, always tinkering with them in his garage. He enjoyed reading the paper cover to cover every morning with his coffee. He will be sadly missed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital of St. Louis at donate.lovetotherescue.org

Service: A private family service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.