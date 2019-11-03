Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. M. Shepherd. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Memorial service 11:00 AM Ladue Chapel 9450 Clayton Rd Ladue , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shepherd, Charles M. M.

On October 30th, 2019, Charles M. M. Shepherd passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his beloved Susanne Woods Shepherd, his wife of 62 years; his children, Susan Shepherd Ittner, Sally Shepherd Haimbaugh and Charles T. Shepherd II (Lisa); and six grandchildren, Susanne and Courtney Ittner, Connie, Christopher and David Conrad Haimbaugh, and Ian Charles Shepherd.

Chuck was born and raised in St. Louis. He was active in Boy Scouts, graduated from Clayton High School, and received his undergraduate followed by Juris Doctoris from Washington University in 1953. He was an active member of the honor society and the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He received a direct commission into the Army's Judge Advocate General Core. He served our country three years in the Korean War and continued serving in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Major. Upon his return from Okinawa, he met, fell in love and married Susanne.

Chuck was a respected attorney in private practice for well over 60 years in Clayton, Missouri. He was admitted to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court. He was very active in the community, a proud member of the Friends Committee for the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and believed strongly in their mission. He served in leadership for many years on the Board of the St. Louis and enjoyed his years of working on the Transport Committee of the VP Parade. From 1958-1960, Chuck served as an elected representative to the Missouri State Legislature and later served as city attorney for Frontenac. Chuck was a former Vice President of the Clayton-Ladue Rotary Club and actively recruited members. He was also a respected member of the Missouri Bar, St. Louis and St. Louis County Bar and Missouri Athletic Club.

Chuck enjoyed helping others and this was evident in how he spent his life. He established and was president of The Shepherd Foundation, a philanthropic family foundation, for over 20 years. He served as an Elder at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church and was a member of Tuscan Lodge and Scottish Rite.

He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his summers in Michigan, with his family all around. He was an avid boater, pilot, beekeeper and golfer--achieving a hole in 1. Chuck and Susanne continue to have a long and lasting relationship with a German exchange family for 39 years. Anja and Gunnar Clauss attended MICDS. They are fondly referred to as the German Shepherds and considered a part of the family.

He will be remembered as a highly intelligent, honorable, loving, caring man with integrity who went out of his way to help others. He inspired many through his vision, hard work and compassion. Always a quick wit, wise with humor, he will be greatly missed.

Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9th, 11:00am at Ladue Chapel 9450 Clayton Rd, Ladue, MO 63124. Burial will be private. ,In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Louis 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center 975 N. Warson Rd, Olivette, MO 63132 and the American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132.

