Magnuson, Charles

"Chuck" Magnuson

Husband. Father. Brother. Grandpa. Uncle. Adventurer. Cyclist. Traveler.

'Chuck' Magnuson, age 76, passed on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He loved deeply, explored tenaciously, and lived humbly.

A celebration of his life will be held in his honor at a later date.

Donations in Chuck's memory may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute