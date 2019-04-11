Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles McCrary Sr.. View Sign

McCrary, Lt. Colonel Charles E. Sr. 78, retired City of St. Louis Assistant Police Chief, a resident of St. Louis, MO, passed on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish in his memory: his loving wife, Jeanette R. McCrary; five children, Charles E. McCrary, Jr., Lori A. Johnson (Captain Ronald S. Johnson), Julie D. (Dewayne A.) Hickman, Kelli J. (Katrina) McCrary, and an adopted daughter Melissa (Chris) Anderson; seventeen grand children and six great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia A. (Fred) Green; in-laws, Mattie McCrary, Michael (Brenda) States, Madeline States, and Alan States; a host of other relatives and friends. Services: Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Christ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1314 North Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO. Funeral Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Christ Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. and Burial service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5239 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019

