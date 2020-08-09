1/
Charles McFarland

McFarland, Charles

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thurs., 8/06/20, at age 83. Beloved husband of Virginia M. McFarland (nee Schaeffer) for 28 years and the late Marilyn S. McFarland (nee Koch).

Beloved father of Michelle (Thomas) Jones, Elizabeth (Michael) Prasek, Mark (Sheree) Perkowski, Michael Perkowski, John (Kelly) Perkowski, Mary (Jeff) Sellman, Annette (John) Ostenfeld and the late Jerry Perkowski.

Loving grandfather of 14. Dear great-grandfather of 11. Dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Charlie was a member of the Crestwood Elks Lodge #2503, the American Legion and the Daily World Missionaires. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assn. or Masses are appreciated.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Road (63129) from 10:00 a.m. to the time of funeral Mass at 12, Noon Tuesday.

(Arrangements by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons)




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
