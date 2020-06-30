Charles N. Haynes
Haynes, Charles N.

was baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, June 26, 2020. Charlie was a beloved husband to Peggy Haynes for 42 years. Proud father to his children Bob and wife Shelly, Kevin and wife Pam, Matt and wife Erin and Daniel. Grandfather to Bridgett, Bobby, Luke, Delany and Levi as well as great-grandfather to Madison. Brother to Bob and wife Joyce, Art and late wife Joan, sister Shirley and the late brother Raymond and wife Mary and late brother Gene and wife Pat.

Chuck was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, cousin and friend to many who knew him. He was a longtime resident of Jennings, Missouri and was respected and loved by all.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 150 North Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.
