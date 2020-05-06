Charles Nicholas "Charlie" Eddy
Eddy, Charles Nicholas "Charlie" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Mon., May 4, 2020. Dear son of the late Charles and Helen Eddy (nee Hartmann). Husband of the late Rita Eddy (nee Coyle); father of Mark Eddy, Matthew Eddy (Jill), Julia Minden (Dan), Charles S. Eddy (Kelly), and Laurence Eddy (Vicki); grandfather of Ethan, Stella, Danny, Addison, Emma, Henry, Charlie, Carson, Holly, Nicholas and Joshua. Dear brother, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: A live stream of Charlie's funeral Mass will be held on Thur., May 7, 11:00 a.m. with access at assumptionlive.com. Private burial. Memorial Mass for extended family and friends will be held on a future date to celebrate the lives of Charlie and Rita. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the de Greeff Hospice House or Assumption Catholic Church appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.
