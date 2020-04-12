Planting, Charles Oliver

Charles "Chuck" Planting died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 96. Chuck Planting was born on June 1, 1923, in Melrose, Ma, the son of Albert and Annabelle Plantinga.

He graduated from Tufts University, Medford, MA, with a degree in electrical engineering and served as an officer in the Navy during World War II. On October 12, 1948 he married Shirley Hancock Planting in Long Beach, CA; they were married for 70 years. Shirley, "Beebee", the love of his life, died on June 26, 2017. Chuck was the proud father of Charles "Scott" Planting (Marsha) of Northeast Harbor, ME, and Susan Felker (Stephen) of Lake Forest, IL; and the adoring grandfather of six and great-grandfather of eleven children.

In 1986 he retired from Emerson Electric Co. where he worked for 20 years. He was a member of Old Warson Country Club and Central Presbyterian Church, Clayton, MO. Chuck loved his homes in St. Louis, to travel with Shirley, to build things with his grandsons, and to take his granddaughters out for dinner.

The family wishes to express its appreciation to Melanie Maynor and her staff at Aging Gracefully, Eric Schmidt, pastor of visitation at Central Presbyterian Church, and the nursing and support staff at McKnight Place for their extraordinary care of our father.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers please contribute to John Burroughs School, 755 S Price Road, St Louis, MO 63124.

