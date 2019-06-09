|
Perkins, Charles on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Katharine Perkins (nee Walsh); father of Stan Perkins, Alex (Tracy) Perkins, Nick Perkins; step-father to Mary Hosto, Michael (Lisa) Hosto, Christopher (Celeste) Hosto; Brother of Judy Murphy, Phillip (Dianne) Perkins, Penny (Ron Stark) Perkins, Mark (Shelly) Perkins, David (Karen) Perkins, Doug Perkins, Betsy Perkins, and the late Tom Perkins; grandfather of 13. Services: Funeral Service Fri., June 14, 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis. Interment private. Visitation Thurs., June 13, 4-8 p.m. Trisagion Service at 6 p.m., at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019